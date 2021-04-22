Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 16
Thursday April 22, 2021
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales April 15 – April 21, 2021
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|21-04-2021
|Antoine
|SUPRAMAX
|01-03-2009
|Archangel Pacific
|19-04-2021
|Endurance
|PSV
|30-06-1982
|Seaway Offshore
|19-04-2021
|Rimson
|SUEZMAX
|18-03-1998
|Unknown Chinese
|19-04-2021
|COSLRival
|ACCOMMODATION
|01-08-1976
|COSL Drilling Europe
|19-04-2021
|Trident 15
|JACK UP DRILL RIG
|01-06-1982
|Shelf Drilling
|16-04-2021
|Fair Dream
|HANDY TANKER
|01-03-1982
|Fairdeal Group Management
|16-04-2021
|Ice Rose
|REEFER
|28-02-1985
|Maestro Shipping SA
|16-04-2021
|Berge Stahl
|CAPESIZE
|04-12-1986
|Berge Bulk
|16-04-2021
|Ontari
|SMALL TANKER
|12-04-1993
|Buana Lintas Lautan
|16-04-2021
|Sincerity Ace
|PCTC
|01-06-2009
|Shoei Kisen
|16-04-2021
|S Princesa
|REEFER
|23-01-1979
|Seavic Food Industries Co Ltd
|16-04-2021
|Blue Alfa
|AHTS
|02-04-1981
|Blue Star Line AS