Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 16

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday April 22, 2021

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  April 15 – April 21, 2021

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
21-04-2021     Antoine     SUPRAMAX     01-03-2009     Archangel Pacific    
19-04-2021     Endurance     PSV     30-06-1982     Seaway Offshore    
19-04-2021     Rimson     SUEZMAX     18-03-1998     Unknown Chinese    
19-04-2021     COSLRival     ACCOMMODATION     01-08-1976     COSL Drilling Europe    
19-04-2021     Trident 15     JACK UP DRILL RIG     01-06-1982     Shelf Drilling    
16-04-2021     Fair Dream     HANDY TANKER     01-03-1982     Fairdeal Group Management    
16-04-2021     Ice Rose     REEFER     28-02-1985     Maestro Shipping SA    
16-04-2021     Berge Stahl     CAPESIZE     04-12-1986     Berge Bulk    
16-04-2021     Ontari     SMALL TANKER     12-04-1993     Buana Lintas Lautan    
16-04-2021     Sincerity Ace     PCTC     01-06-2009     Shoei Kisen    
16-04-2021     S Princesa     REEFER     23-01-1979     Seavic Food Industries Co Ltd    
16-04-2021     Blue Alfa     AHTS     02-04-1981     Blue Star Line AS    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

