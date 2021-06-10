Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 23

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales June 3 – June 9, 2021

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
05-06-2021 Ice Glacier REEFER 20-06-1988 Maestro Shipping SA
04-06-2021 Luck Grow 899 SMALL TANKER 08-10-1987 You Young Ship Management & Consult
04-06-2021 Medan SUEZMAX 16-11-1991 Jin Hao Ship Management
04-06-2021 Mirage HANDY TANKER 11-01-1995 Emirates Shipping
04-06-2021 Queen Isabella LEG 01-03-1996 Hartmann Schiffahrts KG
04-06-2021 Shaybah HANDY TANKER 04-08-1998 AMPTC

