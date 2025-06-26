Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 25

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday June 26, 2025

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  June 19 – June 25, 2025

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
26-06-2025     Hugo     AHTS     May 1991     Trade Shipping    
23-06-2025     Jasmine     HANDY TANKER     Jul 1996     Africo 1 Offshore    
22-06-2025     Gas Soechi XXVIII     FULLY PRESSURISED     Jan 1995     Soechi Lines    
20-06-2025     Bitumen Princess     SMALL TANKER     Oct 1995     Safe Seas Ship Management FZE    
20-06-2025     FP Future     SUPRAMAX     Dec 2002     Hachiuma Steamship    

 

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com