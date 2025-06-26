Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 25
Thursday June 26, 2025
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales June 19 – June 25, 2025
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|26-06-2025
|Hugo
|AHTS
|May 1991
|Trade Shipping
|23-06-2025
|Jasmine
|HANDY TANKER
|Jul 1996
|Africo 1 Offshore
|22-06-2025
|Gas Soechi XXVIII
|FULLY PRESSURISED
|Jan 1995
|Soechi Lines
|20-06-2025
|Bitumen Princess
|SMALL TANKER
|Oct 1995
|Safe Seas Ship Management FZE
|20-06-2025
|FP Future
|SUPRAMAX
|Dec 2002
|Hachiuma Steamship