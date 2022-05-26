Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2022: Week 21

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday May 26, 2022

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  May 19 – May 25, 2022

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
24-05-2022     Xiang Shun     SMALL TANKER     11-10-1996     Sino Chance Enterprise    
24-05-2022     Tai Ning     REEFER     31-01-1983     Shandong Zhonglu Oceanic Fisheries    
24-05-2022     Dagmar     SMALL TANKER     27-07-1964     Hans Rinck GmbH    
20-05-2022     Xiang Shun     SMALL TANKER     01-11-1996     Vantage Point Enterprise    
20-05-2022     Aviator     SMALL HANDY     29-10-2007     Evalend Shipping    
20-05-2022     Infinity 1     SMALL TANKER     08-09-1993     Prime Tankers LLC    
20-05-2022     Emerald I     AHTS     30-06-2003     Iships Maritime    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

