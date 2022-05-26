Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2022: Week 21
Thursday May 26, 2022
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales May 19 – May 25, 2022
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|24-05-2022
|Xiang Shun
|SMALL TANKER
|11-10-1996
|Sino Chance Enterprise
|24-05-2022
|Tai Ning
|REEFER
|31-01-1983
|Shandong Zhonglu Oceanic Fisheries
|24-05-2022
|Dagmar
|SMALL TANKER
|27-07-1964
|Hans Rinck GmbH
|20-05-2022
|Xiang Shun
|SMALL TANKER
|01-11-1996
|Vantage Point Enterprise
|20-05-2022
|Aviator
|SMALL HANDY
|29-10-2007
|Evalend Shipping
|20-05-2022
|Infinity 1
|SMALL TANKER
|08-09-1993
|Prime Tankers LLC
|20-05-2022
|Emerald I
|AHTS
|30-06-2003
|Iships Maritime