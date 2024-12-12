Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2024: Week 49

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

Demolition Sales  December 5 – December 11, 2024

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
09-12-2024     Kelsey 2     SMALL TANKER     14-06-2002     Wooshin Marine    
07-12-2024     Athina 1     AFRAMAX     28-02-1995     Saud Shipping    
06-12-2024     MSC Augusta     HANDY CONTAINER     01-05-1986     MSC    
06-12-2024     Medelin Master     SMALL TANKER     03-10-1992     Waruna Nusa Sentana    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

