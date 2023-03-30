Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 12

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday March 30, 2023

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  March 23 – March 29, 2023

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
28-03-2023     Star N     ROPAX FERRY     13-06-1965     Neytas Marine LLC    
28-03-2023     Sun Bulk     HANDY BULKER     06-01-1997     Kam Chau Shipping    
28-03-2023     Madina 1     SMALL TANKER     20-10-1979     Jubba General Trading    
27-03-2023     MSC Veronique     PANAMAX CONT     26-04-1989     MSC    
24-03-2023     Tramola 2     ROPAX FERRY     20-04-1977     Tramola Gemi Isletmeciligi    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

