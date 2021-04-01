Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 13

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday April 1, 2021

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  March 25 – March 31, 2021

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
30-03-2021     Arctic     HANDY BULKER     01-06-1978     Fednav    
30-03-2021     Theresa Dua     SMALL TANKER     30-10-1996     Raffles Shipping Group    
29-03-2021     Kaiko Maru No 2     AHTS     15-05-1971     Xihe Group    
26-03-2021     Nilza     SMALL TANKER     28-04-1981     Transpetro    
26-03-2021     Nara     SMALL TANKER     21-10-1982     Transpetro    
26-03-2021     FPSO Layang     FPSO TANKER     01-07-1981     THHE Fabricators    
26-03-2021     Darin Star     VLCC FSO     01-01-1994     Prima Marine    
26-03-2021     Laris     SMALL TANKER     01-11-1996     Undisclosed    
25-03-2021     Ocean Amethyst     HANDY TANKER     27-07-1995     Winson Shipping    
25-03-2021     Winson No 5     VLCC FSO     24-04-2001     Winson Oil    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

