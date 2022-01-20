Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2022: Week 3

Thursday January 20, 2022

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  January 13 – January 19, 2022

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
19-01-2022     Saehan Chemstar     SMALL TANKER     10-12-1992     Saehan Marine Service Co    
14-01-2022     C Fortune     SMALL TANKER     08-03-2010     Aulac JSC    
14-01-2022     Express     SMALL TANKER     20-02-1999     Glory Ship Management Pte    
14-01-2022     Itfa 3     REEFER     12-04-1980     Unknown Thai    
14-01-2022     Ri Xin     SMALL TANKER     08-05-1996     Vanguard Shipping    
13-01-2022     Glier     SMALL TANKER     30-12-1991     Brams Bunker    
13-01-2022     Prosperity     SMALL TANKER     17-01-1997     Glory Ship Management Pte    
13-01-2022     Stybarrow Venture MV16     FPSO TANKER     31-01-2007     Modec Inc    

