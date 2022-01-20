Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2022: Week 3
Thursday January 20, 2022
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales January 13 – January 19, 2022
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|19-01-2022
|Saehan Chemstar
|SMALL TANKER
|10-12-1992
|Saehan Marine Service Co
|14-01-2022
|C Fortune
|SMALL TANKER
|08-03-2010
|Aulac JSC
|14-01-2022
|Express
|SMALL TANKER
|20-02-1999
|Glory Ship Management Pte
|14-01-2022
|Itfa 3
|REEFER
|12-04-1980
|Unknown Thai
|14-01-2022
|Ri Xin
|SMALL TANKER
|08-05-1996
|Vanguard Shipping
|13-01-2022
|Glier
|SMALL TANKER
|30-12-1991
|Brams Bunker
|13-01-2022
|Prosperity
|SMALL TANKER
|17-01-1997
|Glory Ship Management Pte
|13-01-2022
|Stybarrow Venture MV16
|FPSO TANKER
|31-01-2007
|Modec Inc