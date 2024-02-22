Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2024: Week 7

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday February 22, 2024

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  February 15 – February 21, 2024

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
20-02-2024     Hasan     GEN CARGO     26-06-1991     Barhoum Maritime    
20-02-2024     Nand Rajgadi     GEN CARGO     31-08-1991     Essar Shipping    
18-02-2024     Sinar Tarakan     FULLY PRESSURISED     07-04-1995     Samudera Indonesia    
18-02-2024     El Youssef     GEN CARGO     22-08-1975     International Marine Shipping    
17-02-2024     Bontrup Emirates     HANDYMAX     04-09-1986     SMT Shipping    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com