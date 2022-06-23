Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2022: Week 25
Thursday June 23, 2022
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales June 16 – June 22, 2022
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|19-06-2022
|Mikasa
|FERRY
|11-06-1985
|Sukumo Ferry KK
|18-06-2022
|Kyoto
|VLCC
|01-08-2000
|Unknown Greek
|18-06-2022
|Hikari
|VLCC
|27-03-2003
|Monte Nero Maritime
|17-06-2022
|Kim Seng 3
|SMALL TANKER
|01-05-1992
|Kind Glory Shipping
|17-06-2022
|Louisiana
|SEMI SUB DRILL RIG
|01-11-1982
|Petroserv
|17-06-2022
|Lady Margaux
|FULLY PRESSURISED
|28-09-1995
|PETROVIETNAM