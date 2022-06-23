Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2022: Week 25

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday June 23, 2022

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  June 16 – June 22, 2022

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
19-06-2022     Mikasa     FERRY     11-06-1985     Sukumo Ferry KK    
18-06-2022     Kyoto     VLCC     01-08-2000     Unknown Greek    
18-06-2022     Hikari     VLCC     27-03-2003     Monte Nero Maritime    
17-06-2022     Kim Seng 3     SMALL TANKER     01-05-1992     Kind Glory Shipping    
17-06-2022     Louisiana     SEMI SUB DRILL RIG     01-11-1982     Petroserv    
17-06-2022     Lady Margaux     FULLY PRESSURISED     28-09-1995     PETROVIETNAM    

