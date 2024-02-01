Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2024: Week 4

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

Demolition Sales  January 25 – January 31, 2024

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
30-01-2024     De Sheng 3     SMALL HANDY     01-01-2017     Undisclosed    
29-01-2024     Xin Xiang An     HANDY BULKER     22-05-1992     Shanghai Yang Pu Zhe Hai Shipping    
29-01-2024     Fukuda     SMALL TANKER     12-06-1992     Fukuda Maritime    
29-01-2024     Safe     GEN CARGO     31-05-1995     Trans Line    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

