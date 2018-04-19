Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 16
Thursday April 19, 2018
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales April 12 – April 18, 2018
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|17-04-2018
|Isis Gas
|VLGC
|21-06-1985
|Benelux Overseas
|16-04-2018
|Putford Rover
|ERRV
|24-06-1982
|Boston Putford Offshore Safety
|16-04-2018
|Rockwater 1
|DIVING SUPPORT
|01-12-1983
|Subsea 7
|16-04-2018
|Baltic Pilgrim
|REEFER
|01-03-1992
|Baltic Reefers
|16-04-2018
|Damas
|MPP
|11-12-1990
|Unknown UAE
|13-04-2018
|Apollo
|SUEZMAX
|28-06-1996
|Dynacom Tankers
|13-04-2018
|Songa Trym
|SEMI SUB DRILL RIG
|01-07-1976
|Songa Offshore
|12-04-2018
|GAL Beaufort Sea
|AHT
|02-07-1982
|GOL Offshore
|12-04-2018
|GAL Ross Sea
|AHT
|29-07-1982
|GOL Offshore
|12-04-2018
|VOS Raasay
|ERRV
|21-06-1983
|Vroon Offshore Services
|12-04-2018
|Resolve Blizzard
|AHTS
|10-03-1987
|Resolve Marine Group
|12-04-2018
|Atlantic Trader
|MPP
|07-10-1991
|North Sails Shipping SA