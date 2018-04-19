Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2018 Week 16

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday April 19, 2018

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  April 12 – April 18, 2018

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
17-04-2018     Isis Gas     VLGC     21-06-1985     Benelux Overseas    
16-04-2018     Putford Rover     ERRV     24-06-1982     Boston Putford Offshore Safety    
16-04-2018     Rockwater 1     DIVING SUPPORT     01-12-1983     Subsea 7    
16-04-2018     Baltic Pilgrim     REEFER     01-03-1992     Baltic Reefers    
16-04-2018     Damas     MPP     11-12-1990     Unknown UAE    
13-04-2018     Apollo     SUEZMAX     28-06-1996     Dynacom Tankers    
13-04-2018     Songa Trym     SEMI SUB DRILL RIG     01-07-1976     Songa Offshore    
12-04-2018     GAL Beaufort Sea     AHT     02-07-1982     GOL Offshore    
12-04-2018     GAL Ross Sea     AHT     29-07-1982     GOL Offshore    
12-04-2018     VOS Raasay     ERRV     21-06-1983     Vroon Offshore Services    
12-04-2018     Resolve Blizzard     AHTS     10-03-1987     Resolve Marine Group    
12-04-2018     Atlantic Trader     MPP     07-10-1991     North Sails Shipping SA    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com