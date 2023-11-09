Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 44

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday November 9, 2023

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  November 2 – November 8, 2023

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
06-11-2023     Casablanca A     FEEDERMAX     25-04-1996     Arkas Denizcilik    
04-11-2023     Xin Dong Guan 3     PANAMAX BULKER     12-01-1996     Dongguan Haichang    
04-11-2023     Xin Feng Ningbo     SUB PANAMAX CONT     01-04-1995     Dalian Trawind International Ship Management    
04-11-2023     Shun Ze Leng 6     REEFER     09-10-1991     Hong Kong Tian Cheng Intl Ship    
04-11-2023     Curacao Pearl     HANDYMAX     26-11-1984     SMT Shipping    
03-11-2023     APJ Uma Kismat     PANAMAX BULKER     12-01-2001     Apeejay Shipping    
03-11-2023     Sagna     SMALL TANKER     26-07-1978     Standard Maritime Shipping Service    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

