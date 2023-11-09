Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 44
Thursday November 9, 2023
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales November 2 – November 8, 2023
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|06-11-2023
|Casablanca A
|FEEDERMAX
|25-04-1996
|Arkas Denizcilik
|04-11-2023
|Xin Dong Guan 3
|PANAMAX BULKER
|12-01-1996
|Dongguan Haichang
|04-11-2023
|Xin Feng Ningbo
|SUB PANAMAX CONT
|01-04-1995
|Dalian Trawind International Ship Management
|04-11-2023
|Shun Ze Leng 6
|REEFER
|09-10-1991
|Hong Kong Tian Cheng Intl Ship
|04-11-2023
|Curacao Pearl
|HANDYMAX
|26-11-1984
|SMT Shipping
|03-11-2023
|APJ Uma Kismat
|PANAMAX BULKER
|12-01-2001
|Apeejay Shipping
|03-11-2023
|Sagna
|SMALL TANKER
|26-07-1978
|Standard Maritime Shipping Service