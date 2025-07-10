Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 27

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday July 10, 2025

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  July 3 – July 9, 2025

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
07-07-2025     Grand Master     ROPAX FERRY     Mar 2002     Unknown Turkish    
07-07-2025     Senaz     SMALL TANKER     Dec 1993     Blue Whale Maritime    
07-07-2025     Tian Long Xing     HANDY BULKER     Sep 1995     Shanghai Time Shipping    
05-07-2025     Bontrup Pearl     HANDYMAX     May 1984     SMT Shipping    
05-07-2025     Dk 03     HANDYMAX     May 1994     KYK Lines    
04-07-2025     Christ     GEN CARGO     Dec 1982     Ous Marine Developments    

 

