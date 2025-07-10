Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 27
Thursday July 10, 2025
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales July 3 – July 9, 2025
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|07-07-2025
|Grand Master
|ROPAX FERRY
|Mar 2002
|Unknown Turkish
|07-07-2025
|Senaz
|SMALL TANKER
|Dec 1993
|Blue Whale Maritime
|07-07-2025
|Tian Long Xing
|HANDY BULKER
|Sep 1995
|Shanghai Time Shipping
|05-07-2025
|Bontrup Pearl
|HANDYMAX
|May 1984
|SMT Shipping
|05-07-2025
|Dk 03
|HANDYMAX
|May 1994
|KYK Lines
|04-07-2025
|Christ
|GEN CARGO
|Dec 1982
|Ous Marine Developments