Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 17

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday May 4, 2023

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  April 27 – May 3, 2023

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
30-04-2023     Fernan Vaz     VLCC FSO     01-08-1979     Perenco SA    
30-04-2023     Kumul Arrow     HANDYMAX     01-07-1985     Gearbulk Holding    
30-04-2023     Maritime Lira     HANDY TANKER     12-05-1998     Aurora Tankers    
30-04-2023     MSC Lucia     HANDY CONTAINER     31-10-1985     MSC    
30-04-2023     West Ocean 18     MPP     01-01-1988     West Ocean Lines and Transport    

