Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2022: Week 4

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday January 27, 2022

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  January 20 – January 26, 2022

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
25-01-2022     Paul R Tregurtha     PANAMAX BULKER     01-05-1981     Interlake Steamship Co    
24-01-2022     Hippo     HANDY TANKER     27-06-1997     Waruna Nusa Sentana    
24-01-2022     Houston     HANDY TANKER     09-09-1985     US Shipping Corp    
23-01-2022     Umuroa     FPSO TANKER     28-08-1981     BW Offshore    
21-01-2022     Kigoriak     AHTS     04-09-1979     FEMCO    
20-01-2022     Ahmet Onel     GEN CARGO     01-03-1987     Marmara Island Shipping    

