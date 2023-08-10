Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 31

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday August 10, 2023

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  August 3 – August 9, 2023

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
05-08-2023     MSC Erminia     PANAMAX CONT     01-04-1993     MSC    
05-08-2023     SOL Straits     HANDY CONTAINER     04-03-1997     Liberty Navigation    
05-08-2023     Maersk Patras     SUB PANAMAX CONT     16-12-1998     Moller Maersk AS    
05-08-2023     Tessa     MPP     01-05-1992     Undisclosed    
05-08-2023     Tai Hwa     ROPAX FERRY     18-09-1989     Taiwan Navigation    
05-08-2023     MSC Lana II     HANDY CONTAINER     12-08-1999     Undisclosed    
04-08-2023     Nova Florida     REEFER     20-03-1989     Seatrade Groningen    
04-08-2023     Eno     SUPRAMAX     23-01-1999     Undisclosed    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com