Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2022: Week 6

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday February 10, 2022

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  February 3 – February 9, 2022

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
08-02-2022     Nikolay Savitskiy     REEFER     15-12-1988     Ukrainian Danube Shipping    
07-02-2022     Celtic Isle     AHT     15-05-1986     Celtic Tugs    
07-02-2022     Orcadia     FERRY     01-02-1978     Creta Cargo Lines    
05-02-2022     Bull Papua     AFRAMAX     29-09-1999     Buana Lintas Lautan    
05-02-2022     Chemtrans Rugen     HANDY TANKER     28-03-2001     Chemikalien Seetransport    
04-02-2022     Chemtrans Riga     HANDY TANKER     21-05-2001     Chemikalien Seetransport    
04-02-2022     Horizon     HANDY TANKER     23-06-1999     Glory Ship Management Pte    
04-02-2022     Jicore 9     OCEAN GOING TUG     06-11-1982     Singapore Salvage Engineers    
04-02-2022     Petrogaruda     AFRAMAX     16-10-2003     Buana Lintas Lautan    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

