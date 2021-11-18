Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 46
Thursday November 18, 2021
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales November 11 – November 17, 2021
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|Nov 16, 2021
|ETC Mena
|AFRAMAX
|36979
|ETC
|Nov 16, 2021
|Wilhunter
|SEMI SUB DRILL RIG
|30529
|Awilco Drilling
|Nov 15, 2021
|Ocean Winner
|HANDY TANKER
|37426
|Xihe Group
|Nov 15, 2021
|Nimble
|OCEAN GOING TUG
|31199
|Togo Oil & Marine
|Nov 12, 2021
|Berge Kangchenjunga
|CAPESIZE
|34418
|Berge Bulk
|Nov 12, 2021
|Navion Anglia
|SUEZMAX
|36503
|Altera Shuttle Tankers
|Nov 12, 2021
|Ramagas
|SP FR LPG
|32782
|Benelux Overseas
|Nov 12, 2021
|Seafox Ahmed
|ACCOMMODATION
|24624
|Seafox Operations
|Nov 12, 2021
|Yuhua Star
|SMALL TANKER
|35516
|Xiamen C&D Shipping