Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 46

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday November 18, 2021

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  November 11 – November 17, 2021

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
Nov 16, 2021 ETC Mena AFRAMAX 36979 ETC
Nov 16, 2021 Wilhunter SEMI SUB DRILL RIG 30529 Awilco Drilling
Nov 15, 2021 Ocean Winner HANDY TANKER 37426 Xihe Group
Nov 15, 2021 Nimble OCEAN GOING TUG 31199 Togo Oil & Marine
Nov 12, 2021 Berge Kangchenjunga CAPESIZE 34418 Berge Bulk
Nov 12, 2021 Navion Anglia SUEZMAX 36503 Altera Shuttle Tankers
Nov 12, 2021 Ramagas SP FR LPG 32782 Benelux Overseas
Nov 12, 2021 Seafox Ahmed ACCOMMODATION 24624 Seafox Operations
Nov 12, 2021 Yuhua Star SMALL TANKER 35516 Xiamen C&D Shipping

