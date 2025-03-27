Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 12

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  March 20 – March 26, 2025

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
24-03-2025     Sheng Tai     GEN CARGO     24-05-1997     Shanghai Changjiang    
21-03-2025     Vertex     SMALL TANKER     01-12-1981     Unknown Russian    
21-03-2025     EM Unity     AFRAMAX     27-01-1999     Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services    
21-03-2025     Wu Tong Shan     PASSENGER FERRY     06-11-1987     Undisclosed    
21-03-2025     KG 7     SMALL TANKER     24-02-2000     Laxmi Corp    
21-03-2025     Neptune Star 25     HANDY BULKER     04-07-1996     Undisclosed    

 

