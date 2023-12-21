Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 50

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  December 14 – December 20, 2023

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
18-12-2023     Corsica     MPP (HEAVY LIFT)     01-02-2001     Ocean7 Projects    
18-12-2023     Silk     HANDY CONTAINER     20-08-1996     Undisclosed    
18-12-2023     Star 1     MPP     10-05-1985     Tek Management    
16-12-2023     Jin Hai Xi     HANDY BULKER     16-03-1995     FUSCO    
15-12-2023     Yi Cheng 58     GEN CARGO     28-10-2007     Undisclosed    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

