Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 14

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday April 10, 2025

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  April 3 – April 9, 2025

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
07-04-2025     Adventure     MPP     03-02-1995     Alphamoon Shipping Management    
06-04-2025     Alasa     FEEDERMAX     06-02-1998     Salamis Lines    
04-04-2025     Futong Express     HANDYMAX     22-09-1995     Nova Shipping    
03-04-2025     GMA Nadia     GEN CARGO     01-01-1988     JMM Maritime    
03-04-2025     Athena     STANDBY / ERRV     29-09-1975     Ambrey Offshore    

 

