Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 19

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday May 15, 2025

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  May 9 – May 14, 2025

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
13-05-2025     Manasota     CAPESIZE     30-01-2004     Cardiff Marine    
12-05-2025     Span Asia 12     MPP     29-06-1990     Philippine Span Asia Carrier    
12-05-2025     Corso Marine     GEN CARGO     20-04-2000     Seven Mile Ltd    
12-05-2025     Sunny Maple     FEEDER     18-11-1996     KMTC    
12-05-2025     Woods     HANDYMAX     28-09-1995     Resurgence Ship Management    
09-05-2025     Span Asia 31     FEEDER     28-02-1992     Philippine Span Asia Carrier    
09-05-2025     Tornado     REEFER     02-11-1985     Undisclosed    
08-05-2025     Jaguar     GEN CARGO     01-08-1978     Blue Ocean Shipping    

 

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

