Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 19
Thursday May 15, 2025
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales May 9 – May 14, 2025
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|13-05-2025
|Manasota
|CAPESIZE
|30-01-2004
|Cardiff Marine
|12-05-2025
|Span Asia 12
|MPP
|29-06-1990
|Philippine Span Asia Carrier
|12-05-2025
|Corso Marine
|GEN CARGO
|20-04-2000
|Seven Mile Ltd
|12-05-2025
|Sunny Maple
|FEEDER
|18-11-1996
|KMTC
|12-05-2025
|Woods
|HANDYMAX
|28-09-1995
|Resurgence Ship Management
|09-05-2025
|Span Asia 31
|FEEDER
|28-02-1992
|Philippine Span Asia Carrier
|09-05-2025
|Tornado
|REEFER
|02-11-1985
|Undisclosed
|08-05-2025
|Jaguar
|GEN CARGO
|01-08-1978
|Blue Ocean Shipping