Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 32

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday August 17, 2023

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  August 10 – August 16, 2023

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
15-08-2023     Vladimir Kolechitskiy     SMALL TANKER     01-01-1972     Undisclosed    
14-08-2023     Big Orange XVIII     WELL STIMULATION     27-07-1984     Skips AS Tudor    
14-08-2023     Sinokor Tianjin     FEEDERMAX     01-09-1998     Sinokor    
12-08-2023     Srivichai Navy 1 Chaiya     GEN CARGO     01-11-1998     Srivichai Navee    
12-08-2023     Lila Ningbo     CAPESIZE     31-10-2002     Lila Global    
12-08-2023     Heng Hui 2     PANAMAX CONT     17-12-1993     Shishi Hengtong Ship Management    
12-08-2023     BH Mally     PANAMAX BULKER     08-07-1997     Tianjin Xinhai International Ship Management    
12-08-2023     An Yue     HANDYMAX     09-01-1996     Undisclosed    
11-08-2023     Agios Nikolas     PANAMAX BULKER     17-06-2004     Adelfia Navigation    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

