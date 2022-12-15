Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2022: Week 49

by VesselsValue.com
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

Demolition Sales  December 8 – December 14, 2022

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
13-12-2022     SSL Chennai     FEEDERMAX     19-01-1998     Shreyas Shipping    
09-12-2022     Chang Sheng     PANAMAX BULKER     17-11-1998     Dongguan Haichang    
09-12-2022     Uni Ardent     HANDY CONTAINER     21-07-1998     Evergreen Marine Corp    
09-12-2022     Gaschem Phoenix     LEG     28-06-1993     Pelagic Partners    
09-12-2022     Bosfor     SMALL TANKER     29-08-1989     Russian Inspectors and Marine Surveyors Corp    

