Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report
Thursday January 6, 2022
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales December 23, 2021 – January 5, 2022
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|02-01-2022
|Hodzi
|CON-RO
|01-01-1988
|Undisclosed
|31-12-2021
|Ozersk
|REEFER
|01-01-1984
|Yuzmorrybflot JSC
|28-12-2021
|Arina
|AFRAMAX
|27-01-1999
|Blue Whale Maritime
|28-12-2021
|Lubenice
|FERRY
|01-01-1983
|Jadrolinija
|28-12-2021
|Tai Xing
|REEFER
|01-10-1982
|Shandong Zhonglu Oceanic Fisheries
|24-12-2021
|Brave Worth
|HANDY TANKER
|27-06-1994
|WS Shipping
|24-12-2021
|Ind
|SMALL TANKER
|01-09-1976
|Bunkering Co
|24-12-2021
|Sevan Brasil
|SEMI SUB DRILL RIG
|22-02-2012
|Sevan Drilling
|24-12-2021
|Sothys
|AFRAMAX
|27-06-2003
|Opec Petrol Transportation
|23-12-2021
|BW Cidade de Sao Vicente
|FPSO TANKER
|10-02-1976
|BW Offshore
|23-12-2021
|Sun Wo
|SMALL TANKER
|01-10-1996
|Sino Chance Enterprise