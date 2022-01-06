Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday January 6, 2022

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  December 23, 2021 – January 5, 2022

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
02-01-2022     Hodzi     CON-RO     01-01-1988     Undisclosed    
31-12-2021     Ozersk     REEFER     01-01-1984     Yuzmorrybflot JSC    
28-12-2021     Arina     AFRAMAX     27-01-1999     Blue Whale Maritime    
28-12-2021     Lubenice     FERRY     01-01-1983     Jadrolinija    
28-12-2021     Tai Xing     REEFER     01-10-1982     Shandong Zhonglu Oceanic Fisheries    
24-12-2021     Brave Worth     HANDY TANKER     27-06-1994     WS Shipping    
24-12-2021     Ind     SMALL TANKER     01-09-1976     Bunkering Co    
24-12-2021     Sevan Brasil     SEMI SUB DRILL RIG     22-02-2012     Sevan Drilling    
24-12-2021     Sothys     AFRAMAX     27-06-2003     Opec Petrol Transportation    
23-12-2021     BW Cidade de Sao Vicente     FPSO TANKER     10-02-1976     BW Offshore    
23-12-2021     Sun Wo     SMALL TANKER     01-10-1996     Sino Chance Enterprise    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

