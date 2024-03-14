Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2024: Week 10

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday March 14, 2024

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  March 7 – March 13, 2024

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
11-03-2024     Lian Feng 6     MPP     01-03-2000     COSCO Shipping Specialised Carriers    
10-03-2024     Jahan Brothers     HANDYMAX     15-06-1994     SR Shipping    
08-03-2024     Suvarna Swarajya     HANDY TANKER     30-11-1998     SCI    

