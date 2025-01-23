Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 3

Thursday January 23, 2025

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

Demolition Sales  January 16 – January 22, 2025

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
20-01-2025     Rong Yuan     PANAMAX BULKER     20-11-1997     Dia Yuan International Shipping    
20-01-2025     Wellgem     PANAMAX BULKER     27-07-1995     Well Gem Shipping    
20-01-2025     Ocean Peace     PANAMAX BULKER     25-02-1994     Ocean Peace    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

