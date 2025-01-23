Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2025: Week 3
Thursday January 23, 2025
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales January 16 – January 22, 2025
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|20-01-2025
|Rong Yuan
|PANAMAX BULKER
|20-11-1997
|Dia Yuan International Shipping
|20-01-2025
|Wellgem
|PANAMAX BULKER
|27-07-1995
|Well Gem Shipping
|20-01-2025
|Ocean Peace
|PANAMAX BULKER
|25-02-1994
|Ocean Peace