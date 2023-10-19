Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 41

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday October 19, 2023

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  October 5 – October 11, 2023

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
16-10-2023     Nanta 7     FEEDERMAX     01-08-1990     Undisclosed    
16-10-2023     Evrenye     SMALL TANKER     01-06-1993     Gemiciler Denizcilik    
13-10-2023     Sea Smile     HANDYMAX     01-01-1995     Yu Heng Shipping    
13-10-2023     MSC Levina     SUB PANAMAX CONT     14-04-1989     MSC    

