Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2024: Week 17

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday May 2, 2024

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  April 25 – May 1, 2024

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
27-04-2024     Ji Yuan     FEEDERMAX     01-01-1994     Ji Zhou Shipping    
27-04-2024     New Courage     MPP (HEAVY LIFT)     10-03-1994     Rightway Shipping Services    
26-04-2024     Viva 106     REEFER     31-03-1982     Hua Fu International Group    
25-04-2024     MSC Nilgun     SUB PANAMAX CONT     16-08-1994     MSC    

