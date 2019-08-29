Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 33

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday August 29, 2019

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  August 22 – August 28, 2019

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
28-08-2019     Qing An     SINGLEDECKER     15-09-2004     Yantai Golden Ocean Shipping    
27-08-2019     Atlantic Merchant     CAPESIZE     01-01-1992     Sinokor    

