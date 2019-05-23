Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 20

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday May 23, 2019

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  May 16 – May 22, 2019

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
22-05-2019     Jin Hua 8     SINGLEDECKER     04-08-1975     Sinounion Shipping Services    
22-05-2019     Dina     AHTS     25-03-1983     Industrial Tools International    
22-05-2019     Ivory     SINGLEDECKER     20-11-1995     Undisclosed    
22-05-2019     Prema One     PANAMAX BULKER     20-01-1995     Five Stars Shipping    
22-05-2019     Eagle Beaumont     AFRAMAX     27-11-1996     Global Skipsholding II    
22-05-2019     Sulphur Espoir     SMALL TANKER     22-09-1995     Dongkuk Marine    
21-05-2019     Tanto Star     FEEDERMAX     31-12-1982     Tanto Intim Line    
21-05-2019     Larry     HANDYMAX     28-02-1991     Undisclosed    
21-05-2019     Sawasdee Bangkok     HANDY CONTAINER     30-04-1996     Sinokor    
21-05-2019     Skazochnyj Most     HANDY TANKER     01-08-1998     Tranzit DV Group    
21-05-2019     Spirit of Colombo     SUB PANAMAX CONT     26-04-2000     Rickmers Reederei KG    
17-05-2019     ST Confidence     GENERAL CARGO     18-03-1993     Sovfracht    
17-05-2019     Autumn Wave     REEFER     14-04-1993     Chartworld Shipping    
16-05-2019     Wei Shun     REEFER     24-02-1984     Wei Fong Shipping    
16-05-2019     Zhong Hai Gao Su     PCTC     23-05-1985     China Shipping Car Carrier    
16-05-2019     Ming Zhou 6     HANDY BULKER     13-06-1986     Ningbo Marine    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com