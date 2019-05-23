Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2019 Week 20
Thursday May 23, 2019
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales May 16 – May 22, 2019
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|22-05-2019
|Jin Hua 8
|SINGLEDECKER
|04-08-1975
|Sinounion Shipping Services
|22-05-2019
|Dina
|AHTS
|25-03-1983
|Industrial Tools International
|22-05-2019
|Ivory
|SINGLEDECKER
|20-11-1995
|Undisclosed
|22-05-2019
|Prema One
|PANAMAX BULKER
|20-01-1995
|Five Stars Shipping
|22-05-2019
|Eagle Beaumont
|AFRAMAX
|27-11-1996
|Global Skipsholding II
|22-05-2019
|Sulphur Espoir
|SMALL TANKER
|22-09-1995
|Dongkuk Marine
|21-05-2019
|Tanto Star
|FEEDERMAX
|31-12-1982
|Tanto Intim Line
|21-05-2019
|Larry
|HANDYMAX
|28-02-1991
|Undisclosed
|21-05-2019
|Sawasdee Bangkok
|HANDY CONTAINER
|30-04-1996
|Sinokor
|21-05-2019
|Skazochnyj Most
|HANDY TANKER
|01-08-1998
|Tranzit DV Group
|21-05-2019
|Spirit of Colombo
|SUB PANAMAX CONT
|26-04-2000
|Rickmers Reederei KG
|17-05-2019
|ST Confidence
|GENERAL CARGO
|18-03-1993
|Sovfracht
|17-05-2019
|Autumn Wave
|REEFER
|14-04-1993
|Chartworld Shipping
|16-05-2019
|Wei Shun
|REEFER
|24-02-1984
|Wei Fong Shipping
|16-05-2019
|Zhong Hai Gao Su
|PCTC
|23-05-1985
|China Shipping Car Carrier
|16-05-2019
|Ming Zhou 6
|HANDY BULKER
|13-06-1986
|Ningbo Marine