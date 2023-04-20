Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 15
Thursday April 20, 2023
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales April 13 – April 19, 2023
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|17-04-2023
|Apollo Pacific
|FULLY PRESSURISED
|30-11-1988
|Nhat Viet Transportation
|17-04-2023
|Huaquan
|AHTS
|21-03-1984
|Shenzhen Huawei Offshore
|17-04-2023
|Gerimal
|DIVE SUPPORT
|25-06-1981
|Halani Shipping
|17-04-2023
|Chem P
|HANDY TANKER
|30-08-1968
|RV International DMCC
|17-04-2023
|Meratus Malino
|FEEDERMAX
|29-06-1995
|Meratus Line
|17-04-2023
|MSC Nora II
|HANDY CONTAINER
|18-01-1999
|Wakisaka Kaiun
|14-04-2023
|Atlantic Ray
|MPP
|27-12-1991
|Gold Okean Logistik
|14-04-2023
|Ocean Great
|HANDY BULKER
|30-07-1993
|Hengfa Shipping
|13-04-2023
|Z Star
|MPP
|01-03-1999
|Undisclosed