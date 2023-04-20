Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 15

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday April 20, 2023

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  April 13 – April 19, 2023

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
17-04-2023     Apollo Pacific     FULLY PRESSURISED     30-11-1988     Nhat Viet Transportation    
17-04-2023     Huaquan     AHTS     21-03-1984     Shenzhen Huawei Offshore    
17-04-2023     Gerimal     DIVE SUPPORT     25-06-1981     Halani Shipping    
17-04-2023     Chem P     HANDY TANKER     30-08-1968     RV International DMCC    
17-04-2023     Meratus Malino     FEEDERMAX     29-06-1995     Meratus Line    
17-04-2023     MSC Nora II     HANDY CONTAINER     18-01-1999     Wakisaka Kaiun    
14-04-2023     Atlantic Ray     MPP     27-12-1991     Gold Okean Logistik    
14-04-2023     Ocean Great     HANDY BULKER     30-07-1993     Hengfa Shipping    
13-04-2023     Z Star     MPP     01-03-1999     Undisclosed    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

