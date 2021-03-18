Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report: 2021 Week 11

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday March 18, 2021

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  March 11 – March 17, 2021

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
15-03-2021     Al Masilah     SMALL TANKER     01-06-1982     Yemen Government    
15-03-2021     Fateyevo     SMALL TANKER     03-07-1985     Eastern Shipping Co    
15-03-2021     ABM Discovery     HANDYMAX     24-07-1992     Malah Shipping    
12-03-2021     Nabiin     AFRAMAX     17-05-2002     Muhit Maritime FZE    
12-03-2021     Olympia     ACCOMMODATION     29-05-2006     Intership    
12-03-2021     Offshore Olympia     ACCOMMODATION     31-12-1984     Intership    

