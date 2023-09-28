Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 38

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday September 28, 2023

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  September 21 – September 27, 2023

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
25-09-2023     Ya Tai 1     PANAMAX BULKER     10-01-1995     COSCO Shipping Bulk    
24-09-2023     Haseen     HANDYMAX     21-05-1998     Undisclosed    
24-09-2023     Taxiarchis     ROPAX FERRY     01-07-1976     Undisclosed    
24-09-2023     Austin III     SMALL TANKER     25-03-1986     Armina Shipping    
23-09-2023     Fortune Trader     HANDY CONTAINER     26-01-1994     Sinokor    
23-09-2023     Angel A     GEN CARGO     25-03-1988     Dalitora Projects    
23-09-2023     GSS Yangon     FEEDERMAX     06-12-1993     ISEACO Holdings    
21-09-2023     Harin Transport 1     GEN CARGO     08-02-1986     Harinsuit Transport    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

