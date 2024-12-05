Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2024: Week 48
Thursday December 5, 2024
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales November 28 – December 4, 2024
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|04-12-2024
|Celine 02
|SMALL TANKER
|10-06-1980
|Pelayaran Namtabung Jaya
|02-12-2024
|Promitheas
|SMALL TANKER
|01-01-1975
|Unknown Greek
|01-12-2024
|New Sky
|REEFER
|12-11-1980
|Systemar
|30-11-2024
|Lady Cedros
|CAPESIZE
|26-05-1998
|NYK Line
|30-11-2024
|Jimei Shunhao
|POST PANAMAX BULKER
|31-05-1995
|Mentor Pacific Ltd