Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 30

Thursday August 3, 2023

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

Demolition Sales  July 27 – August 2, 2023

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
01-08-2023     Eos     MPP     01-01-1976     Emmaboda Shipping    
01-08-2023     Tecumseh     HANDY BULKER     01-08-1973     Lower Lakes Towing    
31-07-2023     PSN     SMALL TANKER     30-04-1977     PC Marine 1992    
30-07-2023     Tai Ma     ROPAX FERRY     14-03-1985     Taiwan Navigation    
30-07-2023     Sinokor Tianjin     FEEDERMAX     01-09-1998     Sinokor    
28-07-2023     Great Wenwu     PANAMAX BULKER     01-06-1994     Xinfeng HK Shipping    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

