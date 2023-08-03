Features
Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2023: Week 30
Thursday August 3, 2023
As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales July 27 – August 2, 2023
|Sale Date
|Sold Name
|Vessel Type
|Built Date
|Seller
|01-08-2023
|Eos
|MPP
|01-01-1976
|Emmaboda Shipping
|01-08-2023
|Tecumseh
|HANDY BULKER
|01-08-1973
|Lower Lakes Towing
|31-07-2023
|PSN
|SMALL TANKER
|30-04-1977
|PC Marine 1992
|30-07-2023
|Tai Ma
|ROPAX FERRY
|14-03-1985
|Taiwan Navigation
|30-07-2023
|Sinokor Tianjin
|FEEDERMAX
|01-09-1998
|Sinokor
|28-07-2023
|Great Wenwu
|PANAMAX BULKER
|01-06-1994
|Xinfeng HK Shipping