Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2022: Week 42

by VesselsValue.com
Thursday October 27, 2022

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Demolition Sales  October 20 – October 26, 2022

Sale Date         Sold Name     Vessel Type     Built Date        Seller    
25-10-2022     Man Jiang Hai     SMALL HANDY     01-01-1995     Pan Flying Shipping    
24-10-2022     Senyo Maru     FULLY PRESSURISED     21-06-1994     Senko Line    
21-10-2022     Linda Star     HANDY BULKER     01-10-1984     Jet Shipmanagement    
21-10-2022     Java Illithyia     CABLE LAYER     29-04-1974     Asian Geos Sdn Bhd    
21-10-2022     Prosperity     HANDY BULKER     18-03-1986     Onal Gemicilik Sanayi    

About VesselsValue.com

VesselsValue.com is the online intelligence and information service used by the world's leading commercial and investment banks, private equity, investment and hedge funds, shipowners and operators, lawyers, accountants and brokers.

With our core of belief in speed, usability and convenience, we provide instant and unbiased values at the click of a button, helping existing and potential shipping investors better quantify risk, improve reporting and identify opportunity, saving time and money.

To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com