Singapore Pilots Drone-to-ship Delivery Scheme

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Drone (circled) in use (not delivery) at Belgian port of Ghent. Image Credit / S&B

Using drones to supply ships has moved a step closer with a pilot project in Singapore.

ST Engineering, Sumitomo and Skyports are behind the scheme which aims to establish an unmanned aircraft delivery network able to carry parcels up to 7 kilograms to ships, according to ST Engineering.

The pilot will run for nine months, the Singapore-based firm added.

Singapore is regional shipping hub where ships can get supplies and other services including bunkering.

Drones or unmanned aircraft are not as yet involved in refuelling ships although the technology is used to monitor shipping emissions and port operations (pictured).

The port authority in Singapore, the MPA, is supporting technological development in shipping through start up funding schemes.