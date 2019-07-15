Bureau Veritas Joins Wind-Power Bandwagon

BV is IWSA's second new member this month. Image Credit: Bureau Veritas

Classification society Bureau Veritas (BV) has become the latest firm to lend its support to the growing interest in marine wind-power solutions, announcing today it has joined the International Windship Association (IWSA).

Amid increasing public pressure for the industry to reduce its emissions, and with IMO having now set its specific IMO2030 and IMO2050 GHG reduction targets, the idea of using wind-power for the merchant fleet has been enjoying somewhat of a renaissance of late.

That fact that heavyweights such as Maersk Tankers are among those now testing a growing selection of modern-day wind-propulsion systems has only added to wind's status as a serious contender to help the industry reduce its emissions footprint.

"The time is right to further develop the wind propulsion sector and for us to help in supporting the development of safe performance objectives. The extensive work that IWSA has been doing in this field makes it the natural choice to work with and to support," said Panos Koutsourakis Global Technology Leader, Sustainable Ships for Bureau Veritas.

"We are able to provide the independent testing, inspection and certification services to help stakeholders address both the safety and performance issues involved."

The news is just the latest in what is becoming a busy month for IWSA, who earlier in July also welcomed Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA) to its membership.

In the wider wind-power space this month, ABS and Maritime Research Institute Netherlands (MARIN) launched a new joint industry project looking to bring new levels of transparency to the use of marine wind power, while France-based Neoline moved ahead with plans to build two innovative wind-powered cargo ships.