Carnival Extends Air Lubrication Tech to More Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Carnival: brand rollout. File Image / Pixabay.

Cruise operator Carnival Corporation is to rollout air lubrication systems across the majoriity of its fleet, the company has said.

Air lubrication runs airstreams along a ship's hull to reduce drag. The company expects the drag to fall by 5% per ship once the equipment is up and running.

The company said it is putting the technology (the Silverstream System ALS) on five ships with 10 more installations in the pipeline. Further ahead, the programme will widen to include more ships and run through to 2027.

"The expansion plans build on the success of four systems currently operation on ships from its AIDA Cruises and Princess Cruises brands," Carnival Corp said.

The company been working with ALS technology since 2016.