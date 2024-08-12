Disney Orders Four Newbuilds

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ship design: in development. File Image / Pixabay.

Disney Cruise Line is to order four, new cruise ships, the company has said.

The ships will be delivered between 2027 and 2031 bringing the size of the company's fleet to 13, according to media statement from the company.

The cruise segment of the US media and entertainment firm is performing well, Disney's third quarter results showed.

The design of the new ships has not been released as they are still in development, the statement said.

As with the rest of the global fleet, cruise ship newbuildings will have to address the need to reduce emissions through the adoption of a range of alternative marine fuels, one of which is liquified natural gas, as well as technological developments.

Last month, the cruise ship, Disney Wish, bunkered LNG at Port Canaveral, Florida.