Monjasa Appoints Trading Manager in Panama

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new manager has worked for Monjasa since February 2021. Image Credit: Rodrigo Acuña Roebel / LinkedIn

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa has appointed a new trading manager in Panama.

Rodrigo Acuña Roebel has been appointed to the role of trading manager in Panama as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile this week.

The new manager has worked for Monjasa since February 2021, serving previously as a bunker trader and then a senior trader.

He had earlier worked for Nachipa from 2018 to 2019 and for Ultranav from 2013 to 2018.

Monjasa has recently redeployed a tanker from West Africa to Panama amid rising demand as transits increase through the Panama Canal.