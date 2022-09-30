Bunker Supplier Parkland Marine Hires Senior Marine Operations Director

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Westmoreland was previously director of global fuel procurement at Royal Caribbean Cruises in Miami. Image Credit: Parkland Marine

Canadian bunker supplier Parkland Marine, launched by parent company Parkland Corporation earlier this year, has hired a new senior director.

Kimberly Westmoreland has joined the firm as senior director of global marine operations as of this month, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

Westmoreland was previously director of global fuel procurement at Royal Caribbean Cruises in Miami, and had earlier served as a fuel coordinator for World Fuel Services.

Fuel retailer and convenience store operator Parkland launched its marine division in April, combining its bunker supply businesses Tropic Oil in Florida and Sol in the Caribbean, Central and South America.