Petrobras low Sulfur Focus Fuels Exports' Rise

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fuel oil exports: money earner. File image/Pixabay.

Brazilian state oil and gas producer Petrobras has seen monthly fuel oil exports jump year-on-year.

The May figure of 1.11 million tonnes of fuel oil beat February's figure (and previous record) by 10%.

But compared to the same month a year ago, the increase amounted to 231%, according to news agency Mercopress.

The company has focused on bunker fuel exports as the global market switched to a lower sulfur content product.

The company was reported as saying the new global specification on sulfur in marine fuels is behind the increase.