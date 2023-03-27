Bunker One Consolidates North America, Gulf of Mexico, and Caribbean Physical Activities

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Georgia Kounalakis, Managing Director, Bunker One USA. Image Credit: Bunker One

Bunker Holding's physical supply unit, Bunker One, today announced all its physical activities in North America, the Gulf of Mexico, and the Caribbean will be consolidated under Managing Director Georgia Kounalakis.

Kounalakis will assume responsibility for all Synergy Supply and Trading activities and head Bunker One's entire physical portfolio and cargo-related activities in the combined regions.

"I am very excited to be taking on new areas of responsibility and grateful for the trust being passed onto me. During the past years, Bunker One has been on an impressive journey, increasing our global physical presence and establishing new partnerships," she said.

"I see it as my foremost responsibility to help maintain these important partnerships and contribute to expanding Bunker One's operations to new strategic locations and new partnerships, especially with a focus on the green transition."

Following the move Bunker One says it is now "ready to accelerate its growth strategy and focus on expanding its footprint."

Having spent over 20 years in the bunker industry, Kounalakis joined Bunker One in 2018 with an original remit to expand its US operations into the offshore Gulf of Mexico physical supply market.