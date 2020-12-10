Bunker One Remains Committed to US Expansion After Departure of Managing Director

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker One CEO Peter Zachariassen said there are no plans to scale down the company's US operations. Image Credit: Bunker One

Marine fuel supplier Bunker One says it remains committed to a US expansion despite the departure of its managing director in the country.

Sara Shipman, formerly managing director of Bunker One USA, left the company last month, according to her LinkedIn profile. Shipman has been a prominent figure in the bunker industry this year, with presentations at Maritime Week Americas and the IBIA Annual Convention.

"It is correct that we have parted ways with Sara Shipman," Peter Zachariassen, CEO of Bunker One, told Ship & Bunker Thursday.

"Details on a replacement will follow at a later stage.

"We are not scaling down on our US operations, still committed to expand our presence in the US."

Bunker One announced an expansion of its US operations a year ago, led by Shipman, adding a physical supply operation at New Orleans.