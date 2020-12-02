Petrobras Extends Vitoria Bunker Supply to May 2021

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Petrobras is Brazil's state-controlled energy producer. File Image / Pixabay

Brazilian oil company Petrobras plans to continue bunker supply at Vitoria until May 2021, after previously saying it would come to an end last month.

The company has extended its contract with the Tubarão barge loading contract to May, and will continue supplying fuel oil and marine gasoil at Vitoria ports including the Vila Velha and Praia Mole terminals until then, Petrobras said in an emailed statement Tuesday.

"The withdrawal from the terminal will happen on this date due to the terminal's landlord request, Vale," the company said in the statement.

"Petrobras will still keep looking for alternative options to perform operations using technically safe and economically effective solutions."

The company had previously announced its Vitoria supply operation would close on November 22.