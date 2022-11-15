IBIA CONVENTION: Delegates Gather in Houston for First In-Person IBIA Convention Since 2019

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Around 150 attendees are registered for the convention, with almost half coming from outside the Americas. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Delegates have started to gather for this week's IBIA Annual Convention 2022 in Houston.

Around 150 attendees are registered for the convention, with almost half coming from outside the Americas, a source told Ship & Bunker on Monday.

The convention takes place from November 15-17is being held at JW Marriot Houston by The Galleria, 5150 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056, USA hotel on .

On Tuesday IBIA is holding a meeting of its global board, followed by a meeting of its newly-announced Americas regional board.

Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The event itself will start with a welcome reception on Tuesday evening, followed by a series of keynote speeches, presentations, panel sessions and networking opportunities over the next two days.

Full details of the agenda and the activities can be found here: https://www.ibiaconvention.com/agenda-2022