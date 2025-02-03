Wilson Sons to Conduct First HVO Trials on Tugs in Brazil

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The trials will take place at the Port of Açu, in the northern region of Rio de Janeiro state. File Image / Pixabay

Brazilian maritime firm Wilson Sons, in collaboration with Efen, Port of Açu, and Vast, is set to conduct the first hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) trials on tugboats in Port of Açu.

Last month, the companies received approval from the Brazilian authorities to import HVO for testing in tugboats, Wilson Sons said in a statement on its website.

The fuel will be imported by Efen—a joint venture between BP and Prumo Logística—and handled by the Açu Liquid Bulk Terminal (TLA), owned by Vast Infraestrutura.

“After the testing period, we expect to expand the distribution of HVO to Platform Supply Vessels (PSVs) and other offshore support vessels in the Port of Açu, encouraging the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the oil & gas supply chain,” Rafael Pinheiro, CEO at Efen, said.

Vast is also exploring the possibility of using the upcoming TLA tanks for the storage of biofuel feedstocks used for marine fuels.

"The TLA will provide the necessary infrastructure to support the extensive use of biofuels, such as HVO, and to serve as a hub to store and handle a wide range of liquids, such as clear fuels, lubricants, ethanol, and chemicals,” Eduardo Goulart, commercial director at Vast Infraestrutura, said.

Brazilian state energy firm Petrobras recently announced that it has won ISCC certification for the supply of biofuel bunker blends.

It will supply B24-VLSFO blend in Rio Grande.